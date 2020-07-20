All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3526 E WALNUT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3526 E WALNUT Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

3526 E WALNUT Road

3526 East Walnut Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3526 East Walnut Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Bridges At Gilbert

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful newer home located in the Bridges of Gilbert. This home includes five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen, a formal dining room, a large great room and a covered backyard patio. The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a large step-in shower, two sinks and a huge walk-in closet. This amazing home also includes plenty of extra storage, a 2 car garage, ceiling fans throughout, water softener and R/O drinking water system. Community features an elementary school, splash pad, playgrounds and lakes. Located near the new Gilbert Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 E WALNUT Road have any available units?
3526 E WALNUT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 E WALNUT Road have?
Some of 3526 E WALNUT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 E WALNUT Road currently offering any rent specials?
3526 E WALNUT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 E WALNUT Road pet-friendly?
No, 3526 E WALNUT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3526 E WALNUT Road offer parking?
Yes, 3526 E WALNUT Road offers parking.
Does 3526 E WALNUT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 E WALNUT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 E WALNUT Road have a pool?
No, 3526 E WALNUT Road does not have a pool.
Does 3526 E WALNUT Road have accessible units?
No, 3526 E WALNUT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 E WALNUT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 E WALNUT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College