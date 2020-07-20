3526 E WALNUT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful newer home located in the Bridges of Gilbert. This home includes five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen, a formal dining room, a large great room and a covered backyard patio. The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a large step-in shower, two sinks and a huge walk-in closet. This amazing home also includes plenty of extra storage, a 2 car garage, ceiling fans throughout, water softener and R/O drinking water system. Community features an elementary school, splash pad, playgrounds and lakes. Located near the new Gilbert Regional Park.