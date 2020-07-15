All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3496 E PHELPS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3496 E PHELPS Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

3496 E PHELPS Street

3496 East Phelps Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3496 East Phelps Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Gilbert Location! PREMIUM LOT! Vaulted Ceilings with popular Maracay floorplan! 4 bedrooms / 3 FULL baths. Ranch next to greenbelt in the prestigious Chandler Ginning neighborhood. Light and bright open layout with a Great Room concept. Spacious Master complete with over-sized walk-in closet, dual sinks, large oval tub/shower combo and separate exit to backyard. Roomy secondary bedrooms. Kitchen area complete with Peninsula Island, maple cabinets, GE appliances and recessed lighting. Professionally landscaped with grassy front and back yards and an auto-watering system. NEWER washer & dryer. Excellent School district. Less than 3 miles from Campo Verde High School & ASU Preparatory Academy. 2.7 miles to Costco & Starbucks. **725+ FICO, 3-years job history, no pets preferred**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 E PHELPS Street have any available units?
3496 E PHELPS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3496 E PHELPS Street have?
Some of 3496 E PHELPS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 E PHELPS Street currently offering any rent specials?
3496 E PHELPS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 E PHELPS Street pet-friendly?
No, 3496 E PHELPS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3496 E PHELPS Street offer parking?
Yes, 3496 E PHELPS Street offers parking.
Does 3496 E PHELPS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3496 E PHELPS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 E PHELPS Street have a pool?
No, 3496 E PHELPS Street does not have a pool.
Does 3496 E PHELPS Street have accessible units?
No, 3496 E PHELPS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 E PHELPS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3496 E PHELPS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College