3496 E PHELPS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Excellent Gilbert Location! PREMIUM LOT! Vaulted Ceilings with popular Maracay floorplan! 4 bedrooms / 3 FULL baths. Ranch next to greenbelt in the prestigious Chandler Ginning neighborhood. Light and bright open layout with a Great Room concept. Spacious Master complete with over-sized walk-in closet, dual sinks, large oval tub/shower combo and separate exit to backyard. Roomy secondary bedrooms. Kitchen area complete with Peninsula Island, maple cabinets, GE appliances and recessed lighting. Professionally landscaped with grassy front and back yards and an auto-watering system. NEWER washer & dryer. Excellent School district. Less than 3 miles from Campo Verde High School & ASU Preparatory Academy. 2.7 miles to Costco & Starbucks. **725+ FICO, 3-years job history, no pets preferred**