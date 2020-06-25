3475 E ARIANNA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom plus loft home in Seville. Great room floor plan with an open kitchen. Kitchen features large island, stainless appliances, and double oven. Home features beautiful wood-look tile downstairs, ceiling fans, and neutral paint and carpet throughout. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio and large grass area.Property Available 4/17/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1500/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 pet only (less than 40lbs)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin