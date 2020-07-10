3403 E. Wyatt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom plus Open Den, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Great Family home with 10’ceilings, open floor plan with a 2-way fireplace, Huge Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet, Master with separated Tub/ Shower, Work bench in Garage and a Backyard with Covered Patio and yard with grass perfect for Kids to play in.



Major Crossroads: Higley and Pecos



Near: LaRose Train Park, Adventure at Boulder Park, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and San Tan Mall



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***