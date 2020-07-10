All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

3403 E. Wyatt Way

3403 East Wyatt Way · No Longer Available
Location

3403 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom plus Open Den, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Great Family home with 10’ceilings, open floor plan with a 2-way fireplace, Huge Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet, Master with separated Tub/ Shower, Work bench in Garage and a Backyard with Covered Patio and yard with grass perfect for Kids to play in.

Major Crossroads: Higley and Pecos

Near: LaRose Train Park, Adventure at Boulder Park, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and San Tan Mall

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have any available units?
3403 E. Wyatt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have?
Some of 3403 E. Wyatt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 E. Wyatt Way currently offering any rent specials?
3403 E. Wyatt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 E. Wyatt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 E. Wyatt Way is pet friendly.
Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way offer parking?
Yes, 3403 E. Wyatt Way offers parking.
Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 E. Wyatt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have a pool?
No, 3403 E. Wyatt Way does not have a pool.
Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have accessible units?
No, 3403 E. Wyatt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 E. Wyatt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 E. Wyatt Way does not have units with dishwashers.

