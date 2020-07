Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Gilbert Home 3 bed / 2 bath - Beautiful Gilbert home in the coveted San Tan Ranch. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with upgraded wood flooring, new carpet throughout, new paint, ceiling fans, nice grass in the back yard with automatic watering system, and tons of custom upgrades. This home is clean and move in ready, apply now before its gone!



(RLNE5788621)