3368 E Wildhorse Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:28 AM

3368 E Wildhorse Dr

3368 East Wildhorse Drive · (785) 504-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3368 East Wildhorse Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
dog park
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
4 Bedrooms plus Loft, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Separate Living and Family Room, Formal Dining, Large Master with Huge Walk-in Closet, Covered Patio, Private Oversized Lot with View Fencing and back to greenbelts with walking trails. Walk to Elementary School.

Major Crossroads: Higley & Pecos

Near: Loop 202 Fwy., Roosevelt Water Conservation District Canal, Red Park, Discovery District Park, The Barn at Power Ranch, Toka Sticks Golf Club and Driving Range, Western Skies Golf Club, Cosmo Dog park, Gateway Airpark.

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

