3368 E Wildhorse Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

4 Bedrooms plus Loft, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Separate Living and Family Room, Formal Dining, Large Master with Huge Walk-in Closet, Covered Patio, Private Oversized Lot with View Fencing and back to greenbelts with walking trails. Walk to Elementary School.



Major Crossroads: Higley & Pecos



Near: Loop 202 Fwy., Roosevelt Water Conservation District Canal, Red Park, Discovery District Park, The Barn at Power Ranch, Toka Sticks Golf Club and Driving Range, Western Skies Golf Club, Cosmo Dog park, Gateway Airpark.



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***