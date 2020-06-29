Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3120 S Lois Ln
3120 S Lois Ln
3120 South Lois Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3120 South Lois Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All tile (but bedrooms) former model with den. High ceilings, crown mouldings, built in speakers and many more upgrades adorn this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 S Lois Ln have any available units?
3120 S Lois Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3120 S Lois Ln have?
Some of 3120 S Lois Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3120 S Lois Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3120 S Lois Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 S Lois Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 S Lois Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3120 S Lois Ln offer parking?
No, 3120 S Lois Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3120 S Lois Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 S Lois Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 S Lois Ln have a pool?
No, 3120 S Lois Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3120 S Lois Ln have accessible units?
No, 3120 S Lois Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 S Lois Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 S Lois Ln has units with dishwashers.
