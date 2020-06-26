All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM

3103 E CHISUM Lane

3103 East Chisum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3103 East Chisum Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Stratland Estates

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
volleyball court
Homes like this don't come on the rental market often! Absolutely beautiful. Corner lot next to playground.-Home freshly painted - home built by Pulte 7 years ago. -Tile Flooring throughout and Carpeted Bedrooms- Granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. - Recessed Lights throughout the House- Minutes From San Tan Village Shopping - Beautiful lake and 3 neighborhood parks with playgrounds, Sand Volleyball and Basketball. - Nice park with a children area next to the house.1.5% Gilbert sales tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have any available units?
3103 E CHISUM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have?
Some of 3103 E CHISUM Lane's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 E CHISUM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3103 E CHISUM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 E CHISUM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3103 E CHISUM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3103 E CHISUM Lane offers parking.
Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 E CHISUM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have a pool?
No, 3103 E CHISUM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have accessible units?
No, 3103 E CHISUM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 E CHISUM Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 E CHISUM Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
