3103 E CHISUM Lane

Amenities
Homes like this don't come on the rental market often! Absolutely beautiful. Corner lot next to playground.-Home freshly painted - home built by Pulte 7 years ago. -Tile Flooring throughout and Carpeted Bedrooms- Granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. - Recessed Lights throughout the House- Minutes From San Tan Village Shopping - Beautiful lake and 3 neighborhood parks with playgrounds, Sand Volleyball and Basketball. - Nice park with a children area next to the house.1.5% Gilbert sales tax