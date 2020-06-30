Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3087 E Erie St Available 12/16/19 AVAILABLE 12/16/19!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has much to offer! Upgraded tile in kitchen and living room. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances and bay windows overlooking the cozy backyard. This nice and clean home is in a great location. A MUST SEE!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2615844)