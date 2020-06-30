All apartments in Gilbert
3087 E Erie St

3087 East Erie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3087 East Erie Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3087 E Erie St Available 12/16/19 AVAILABLE 12/16/19!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has much to offer! Upgraded tile in kitchen and living room. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances and bay windows overlooking the cozy backyard. This nice and clean home is in a great location. A MUST SEE!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2615844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3087 E Erie St have any available units?
3087 E Erie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3087 E Erie St currently offering any rent specials?
3087 E Erie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3087 E Erie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3087 E Erie St is pet friendly.
Does 3087 E Erie St offer parking?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not offer parking.
Does 3087 E Erie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3087 E Erie St have a pool?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not have a pool.
Does 3087 E Erie St have accessible units?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not have accessible units.
Does 3087 E Erie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3087 E Erie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3087 E Erie St does not have units with air conditioning.

