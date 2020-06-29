All apartments in Gilbert
3075 E. Harrison Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

3075 E. Harrison Street

3075 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3075 East Harrison Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom home in Lyon's Gate - Beautiful model-like home in the desirable Lyons Gate community. The home has been tastefully appointed with rich maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances; including a gas range. The great room is the perfect spot to relax or entertain. Upstairs the spacious master suite will become the retreat you will never want to leave. You will also find upstairs two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the large laundry room. Wood shutters throughout bring together the warm and exquisite paint tones.

Outside in the small private yard you will enjoy the custom covered patio, built in bbq, and artificial turf. The two car garage features custom epoxy for a clean and decorative look.

This home is situated just across the street from the community park and a quick walk to the community pool. Lyon's Gate is also located within walking distance of Joe's Farm Grill and many other local spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat and enjoy all that Arizona has to offer.

SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT A SEPARATE APPLICATION

ALL APPLICANTS MUST ALSO SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION/VERIFICATION at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS
*First month rent including tax $1,847.30
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.50
Non-refundable cleaning fee - $472.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,820.00 - $2,730.00 depending on credit
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5436424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 E. Harrison Street have any available units?
3075 E. Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 E. Harrison Street have?
Some of 3075 E. Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 E. Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3075 E. Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 E. Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3075 E. Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3075 E. Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3075 E. Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 3075 E. Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 E. Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 E. Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 3075 E. Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 3075 E. Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 3075 E. Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 E. Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 E. Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
