3075 E. Harrison Street

3 Bedroom home in Lyon's Gate - Beautiful model-like home in the desirable Lyons Gate community. The home has been tastefully appointed with rich maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances; including a gas range. The great room is the perfect spot to relax or entertain. Upstairs the spacious master suite will become the retreat you will never want to leave. You will also find upstairs two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the large laundry room. Wood shutters throughout bring together the warm and exquisite paint tones.



Outside in the small private yard you will enjoy the custom covered patio, built in bbq, and artificial turf. The two car garage features custom epoxy for a clean and decorative look.



This home is situated just across the street from the community park and a quick walk to the community pool. Lyon's Gate is also located within walking distance of Joe's Farm Grill and many other local spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat and enjoy all that Arizona has to offer.



SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT A SEPARATE APPLICATION



ALL APPLICANTS MUST ALSO SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION/VERIFICATION at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

*First month rent including tax $1,847.30

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.50

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $472.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,820.00 - $2,730.00 depending on credit

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions

No pets



No Pets Allowed



