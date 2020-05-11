All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3068 E Ravenswood 21197219
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

3068 E Ravenswood 21197219

3068 East Ravenswood Drive · (480) 892-1802 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3068 East Ravenswood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom SIngle Level in Country Shadows in Gilbert - Great South Gilbert home boasts great room concept, Master split floor plan, Full master bath with dual sinks, 2 car garage, and an awesome backyard that is great for entertaining! The breathtaking San Tan Mountain views will make you glad you picked this gem! Properties must be taken within 2 weeks once your application is approved. We do not take section 8 vouchers. Tenant is responsible for $50 of service calls. Leasing Phone Number: 480-892-1802.

(RLNE3972382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have any available units?
3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have?
Some of 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 currently offering any rent specials?
3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 pet-friendly?
No, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 offer parking?
Yes, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 does offer parking.
Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have a pool?
No, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 does not have a pool.
Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have accessible units?
No, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 does not have accessible units.
Does 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3068 E Ravenswood 21197219?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity