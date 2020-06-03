All apartments in Gilbert
3049 E MERLOT Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

3049 E MERLOT Street

3049 East Merlot Street · (480) 318-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3049 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -Freshly updated, FULLY FURNISHED and ready for your arrival. This gorgeously redone 3 bedroom, 2 bath short term vacation rental property is now under NEW MANAGEMENT and words can't explain what went in to making this home so beautiful! Thoughtful care and consideration were taken to design this home specifically to appease our guests and provide a level of sophistication renters desire. Whether it's the comfortable privacy of the split floor plan, the homes sparkling newly heated pool, or the extra attention to detail we provide, when searching for a property for 30 days or more you'll appreciate how comfortable and homey this fully furnished home is!
Previous guests have commented about enjoying all the wonderful new amenities nearby, along with it's close proximity to the new Gilbert Regional Park (and all it's amazing amenities), as well as fabulous local dining, golfing and easy access to the highly rated San Tan Mountain Regional Park. However, it's the positive comments we've received about the home itself that truly make it stand out. Whether you're looking/waiting for your new forever home, breaking away from frigid temperatures, or just enjoying family time together, with the abundance of things to keep you entertained, and it's ideal location in one of Gilbert's most desirable areas, you're sure to find A TASTE OF MERLOT peaceful and enjoyable year around... 30 day minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 E MERLOT Street have any available units?
3049 E MERLOT Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 E MERLOT Street have?
Some of 3049 E MERLOT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 E MERLOT Street currently offering any rent specials?
3049 E MERLOT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 E MERLOT Street pet-friendly?
No, 3049 E MERLOT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3049 E MERLOT Street offer parking?
Yes, 3049 E MERLOT Street does offer parking.
Does 3049 E MERLOT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 E MERLOT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 E MERLOT Street have a pool?
Yes, 3049 E MERLOT Street has a pool.
Does 3049 E MERLOT Street have accessible units?
No, 3049 E MERLOT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 E MERLOT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3049 E MERLOT Street has units with dishwashers.
