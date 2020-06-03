3049 E MERLOT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -Freshly updated, FULLY FURNISHED and ready for your arrival. This gorgeously redone 3 bedroom, 2 bath short term vacation rental property is now under NEW MANAGEMENT and words can't explain what went in to making this home so beautiful! Thoughtful care and consideration were taken to design this home specifically to appease our guests and provide a level of sophistication renters desire. Whether it's the comfortable privacy of the split floor plan, the homes sparkling newly heated pool, or the extra attention to detail we provide, when searching for a property for 30 days or more you'll appreciate how comfortable and homey this fully furnished home is!

Previous guests have commented about enjoying all the wonderful new amenities nearby, along with it's close proximity to the new Gilbert Regional Park (and all it's amazing amenities), as well as fabulous local dining, golfing and easy access to the highly rated San Tan Mountain Regional Park. However, it's the positive comments we've received about the home itself that truly make it stand out. Whether you're looking/waiting for your new forever home, breaking away from frigid temperatures, or just enjoying family time together, with the abundance of things to keep you entertained, and it's ideal location in one of Gilbert's most desirable areas, you're sure to find A TASTE OF MERLOT peaceful and enjoyable year around... 30 day minimum