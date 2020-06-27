All apartments in Gilbert
Location

3040 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready! This beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floorpan with one bedroom and full bath on lower level, ideal for guest, teens or family members who have difficulties with stairs. Located Near Higley Rd and Ray Rd! Granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel microwave, ceiling fans, wood blinds and soft water system. Upstairs laundry. Large backyard includes grass play area, pavers for added patio + fire pit. Side garage entry and ample slab parking + RV gate. Popular Lyons Gate neighborhood has clubhouse, community pools + children playgrounds. Close to schools, restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy Joe's Farm grill, The Coffee Shop and other favorite local spots nearby. Easy access to loop 202 + close to Discovery Park and dog parks. Welcome home

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 East Patrick Street have any available units?
3040 East Patrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 East Patrick Street have?
Some of 3040 East Patrick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 East Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3040 East Patrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 East Patrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 East Patrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3040 East Patrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 3040 East Patrick Street offers parking.
Does 3040 East Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 East Patrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 East Patrick Street have a pool?
Yes, 3040 East Patrick Street has a pool.
Does 3040 East Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3040 East Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 East Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 East Patrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
