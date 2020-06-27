3040 East Patrick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready! This beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floorpan with one bedroom and full bath on lower level, ideal for guest, teens or family members who have difficulties with stairs. Located Near Higley Rd and Ray Rd! Granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel microwave, ceiling fans, wood blinds and soft water system. Upstairs laundry. Large backyard includes grass play area, pavers for added patio + fire pit. Side garage entry and ample slab parking + RV gate. Popular Lyons Gate neighborhood has clubhouse, community pools + children playgrounds. Close to schools, restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy Joe's Farm grill, The Coffee Shop and other favorite local spots nearby. Easy access to loop 202 + close to Discovery Park and dog parks. Welcome home



Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.