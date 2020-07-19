All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 302 S Neely St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
302 S Neely St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 S Neely St

302 South Neely Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 South Neely Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/04d485f0e2 ----
This beautiful home boasts almost 1600 sf of living space. All new tile carpet and paint. Kitchen has been redone as well with new cabinets and counter tops. All bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Large back yard has shed for additional storage. This home is a must see!
Pets allowed with prior owner approval
Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 S Neely St have any available units?
302 S Neely St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 S Neely St have?
Some of 302 S Neely St's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 S Neely St currently offering any rent specials?
302 S Neely St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 S Neely St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 S Neely St is pet friendly.
Does 302 S Neely St offer parking?
No, 302 S Neely St does not offer parking.
Does 302 S Neely St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 S Neely St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 S Neely St have a pool?
No, 302 S Neely St does not have a pool.
Does 302 S Neely St have accessible units?
No, 302 S Neely St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 S Neely St have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 S Neely St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College