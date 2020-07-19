302 S Neely St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/04d485f0e2 ----

This beautiful home boasts almost 1600 sf of living space. All new tile carpet and paint. Kitchen has been redone as well with new cabinets and counter tops. All bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Large back yard has shed for additional storage. This home is a must see!

Pets allowed with prior owner approval

Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.