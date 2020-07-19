302 S Neely St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/04d485f0e2 ---- This beautiful home boasts almost 1600 sf of living space. All new tile carpet and paint. Kitchen has been redone as well with new cabinets and counter tops. All bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Large back yard has shed for additional storage. This home is a must see! Pets allowed with prior owner approval Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
