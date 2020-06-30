3005 E Fruitvale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage

No Application Fees! This is truly an amazing single level Gilbert home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms including a separate casita for your guests. This home is in a gated community. Relaxing courtyard entrance with casita and garage access. This home offers spacious living with a large living room, family room, formal dining room and game room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with large island, upgraded cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with large double closets, double vanity and sinks, garden tub and oversized shower. Extended backyard with beautiful pool, mature trees and grass areas. Connecting 4 car garage offers tons of storage. This home is close to Higley schools, shopping, restaurants and the 202 Freeway.