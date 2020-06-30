All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3005 E Fruitvale Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

3005 E Fruitvale Avenue

3005 East Fruitvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3005 East Fruitvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Weston Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! This is truly an amazing single level Gilbert home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms including a separate casita for your guests. This home is in a gated community. Relaxing courtyard entrance with casita and garage access. This home offers spacious living with a large living room, family room, formal dining room and game room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with large island, upgraded cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with large double closets, double vanity and sinks, garden tub and oversized shower. Extended backyard with beautiful pool, mature trees and grass areas. Connecting 4 car garage offers tons of storage. This home is close to Higley schools, shopping, restaurants and the 202 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have any available units?
3005 E Fruitvale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have?
Some of 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3005 E Fruitvale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 E Fruitvale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College