Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

3 BED/2 BATH GILBERT HOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 235252



This 3 bed/2 Bath beautiful home is located in the most desirable part of Gilbert with access to 101 and 60 freeways. 3 minutes drive to down town Gilbert and 3 minutes to Gilbert chandler community college. Neighborhood is clean, beautiful and safe. This home is separated into to two units. Both units have separate entrances and parking on property. Downstairs unit is occupied currently and upstairs unit will be available after 12th March 2020. All utilities are included in the rent $1,700/monthly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235252

Property Id 235252



(RLNE5609436)