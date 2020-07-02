2961 E Brooks St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

NEW RENTAL...7 MONTHS LEASE MAX.to 09/30/2020.....''Exceptional Property'' looking for ''Exceptional Residents''...An absolute jewel of a rental home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level Home has upgrades ''Galore'': Home has 3 car Garage along with Great ''curb appeal''. Inside the Double Door entry the floor plan is split. Master bedroom is opposite side from the other 2 bedrooms. Maple Hard Wood floor through out living areas and also the Master Bedroom. 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen and Family Rooms, super wide hallways and 12 foot ceilings, matching modern black appliances in kitchen with lots of storage and 2 pantries. Backyard has a serene and relaxing atmosphere beautifully landscaped with easy to care for artificial turf, Extended Covered patio, additional paved area for entertaining space and outdoor relaxing.

Side yards have shade trees, citrus and Indian curry leaf trees a raised vegetable bed with irrigation for that resident with a "Green Thumb". Quiet enjoyment and privacy in this small single level home subdivision. "SORRY THIS HOME WILL NOT ACCEPT PETS" !! Conveniently located with easy access to 202 Freeway, ALA (K-12) school, San Tan Mall, Riparian Nature Reserve,Top Golf, Main Event, Harkin's Theaters and plenty of dining and entertainment. REALTOR and / or RENTER to verify all information including but not limited to Appliances. NO PETS ALLOWED !!

