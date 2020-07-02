All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

2961 E Brooks St

2961 East Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Location

2961 East Brooks Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Rancho Corona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
NEW RENTAL...7 MONTHS LEASE MAX.to 09/30/2020.....''Exceptional Property'' looking for ''Exceptional Residents''...An absolute jewel of a rental home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level Home has upgrades ''Galore'': Home has 3 car Garage along with Great ''curb appeal''. Inside the Double Door entry the floor plan is split. Master bedroom is opposite side from the other 2 bedrooms. Maple Hard Wood floor through out living areas and also the Master Bedroom. 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen and Family Rooms, super wide hallways and 12 foot ceilings, matching modern black appliances in kitchen with lots of storage and 2 pantries. Backyard has a serene and relaxing atmosphere beautifully landscaped with easy to care for artificial turf, Extended Covered patio, additional paved area for entertaining space and outdoor relaxing.
Side yards have shade trees, citrus and Indian curry leaf trees a raised vegetable bed with irrigation for that resident with a "Green Thumb". Quiet enjoyment and privacy in this small single level home subdivision. "SORRY THIS HOME WILL NOT ACCEPT PETS" !! Conveniently located with easy access to 202 Freeway, ALA (K-12) school, San Tan Mall, Riparian Nature Reserve,Top Golf, Main Event, Harkin's Theaters and plenty of dining and entertainment. REALTOR and / or RENTER to verify all information including but not limited to Appliances. NO PETS ALLOWED !!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 E Brooks St have any available units?
2961 E Brooks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 E Brooks St have?
Some of 2961 E Brooks St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 E Brooks St currently offering any rent specials?
2961 E Brooks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 E Brooks St pet-friendly?
No, 2961 E Brooks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2961 E Brooks St offer parking?
Yes, 2961 E Brooks St offers parking.
Does 2961 E Brooks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 E Brooks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 E Brooks St have a pool?
No, 2961 E Brooks St does not have a pool.
Does 2961 E Brooks St have accessible units?
No, 2961 E Brooks St does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 E Brooks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 E Brooks St has units with dishwashers.
