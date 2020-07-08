All apartments in Gilbert
2886 East Eleana Lane

2886 East Eleana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2886 East Eleana Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MUST SEE BEAUTY in the desirable community of Shamrock Estates! The moment you walk into this home you experience an entertainers dream! A large great room that is open to a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 guest rooms and one massive master suite the features a beautiful master bath complete with a tiled tub and shower with his and hers closets. The back yard includes a very large covered patio and an extended sitting area with a beautiful outdoor fireplace. Other features of this home to include dark wood laminate in all the bedrooms and the great room, shutters, staggered kitchen cabinets, extended cabinets into the dining area and sunscreens. Not to mention only 2 houses away from largest planned park in Gilbert! Gardening included!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2886 East Eleana Lane have any available units?
2886 East Eleana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2886 East Eleana Lane have?
Some of 2886 East Eleana Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2886 East Eleana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2886 East Eleana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2886 East Eleana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2886 East Eleana Lane offer parking?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2886 East Eleana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2886 East Eleana Lane have a pool?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2886 East Eleana Lane have accessible units?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2886 East Eleana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2886 East Eleana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

