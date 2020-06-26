2881 East Mead Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Vacant and move-in ready! 4 Bedroom + loft, with Master Bedroom on 1st level! Tiles in all right places. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom cabinets, 6 panel interior doors and 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. Refrigerator provided. Walking to the highly sought after Chandler Traditional Academy-Freedom, A-Rated school!



No cat, prefer no dog due to carpet downstairs (one trained small dog under 25 lbs may be considered for well qualified tenant). No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $5500. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1700 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee one-time fee for approved each dog.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.