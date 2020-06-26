All apartments in Gilbert
2881 East Mead Drive

Location

2881 East Mead Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Vacant and move-in ready! 4 Bedroom + loft, with Master Bedroom on 1st level! Tiles in all right places. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom cabinets, 6 panel interior doors and 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. Refrigerator provided. Walking to the highly sought after Chandler Traditional Academy-Freedom, A-Rated school!

No cat, prefer no dog due to carpet downstairs (one trained small dog under 25 lbs may be considered for well qualified tenant). No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $5500. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1700 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee one-time fee for approved each dog.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

