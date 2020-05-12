All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2858 S MARBLE Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

2858 S MARBLE Street

2858 South Marble Street · (602) 799-7110
Location

2858 South Marble Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous home with many upgrades in the sought after community of Spectrum. First floor all tile flooring. The kitchen has upgraded varied-height cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, walk-in pantry & island. The master includes dual sinks, HUGE walk-in closet and balcony. Community features front yard maintenance, walking trails & greenbelts throughout, pool, parks and tennis courts. Patio off the Master Bedroom and short walk to community pool and other amenitiesDon't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 S MARBLE Street have any available units?
2858 S MARBLE Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 S MARBLE Street have?
Some of 2858 S MARBLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 S MARBLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2858 S MARBLE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 S MARBLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2858 S MARBLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2858 S MARBLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2858 S MARBLE Street does offer parking.
Does 2858 S MARBLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 S MARBLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 S MARBLE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2858 S MARBLE Street has a pool.
Does 2858 S MARBLE Street have accessible units?
No, 2858 S MARBLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 S MARBLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 S MARBLE Street has units with dishwashers.
