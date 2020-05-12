2858 S MARBLE Street

Amenities
Gorgeous home with many upgrades in the sought after community of Spectrum. First floor all tile flooring. The kitchen has upgraded varied-height cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, walk-in pantry & island. The master includes dual sinks, HUGE walk-in closet and balcony. Community features front yard maintenance, walking trails & greenbelts throughout, pool, parks and tennis courts. Patio off the Master Bedroom and short walk to community pool and other amenitiesDon't miss this one!!