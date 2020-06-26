All apartments in Gilbert
2858 E Portola Valley Court

2858 East Portola Valley Drive · (480) 626-4062
Location

2858 East Portola Valley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Whitewing At Higley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3245 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Amazing custom Gilbert home in the gated community in Whitewing at Higley. This home has substantial upgrades throughout including tile flooring, new upgraded carpeting, plantation shutters and upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans throughout. Spacious living areas including family room, living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Large open kitchen features granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, separate pantry dining area, breakfast bar, cook top stove, double oven and all stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite with direct access to the backyard, massive closet, double sinks, large shower and garden tub. Large backyard includes fenced pool, covered patio and grass. Three car garage offers plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have any available units?
2858 E Portola Valley Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have?
Some of 2858 E Portola Valley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 E Portola Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2858 E Portola Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 E Portola Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2858 E Portola Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2858 E Portola Valley Court offers parking.
Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 E Portola Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 2858 E Portola Valley Court has a pool.
Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 2858 E Portola Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 E Portola Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 E Portola Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
