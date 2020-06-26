2858 E Portola Valley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Amazing custom Gilbert home in the gated community in Whitewing at Higley. This home has substantial upgrades throughout including tile flooring, new upgraded carpeting, plantation shutters and upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans throughout. Spacious living areas including family room, living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Large open kitchen features granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, separate pantry dining area, breakfast bar, cook top stove, double oven and all stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite with direct access to the backyard, massive closet, double sinks, large shower and garden tub. Large backyard includes fenced pool, covered patio and grass. Three car garage offers plenty of storage.