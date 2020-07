Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool playground fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Great home with great curb appeal! This home has an open floor plan and a spacious feel. Tile and laminate flooring, Corion counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and the kitchen appliances are included. All this plus numerous Cooley Station Amenities: 2 Community Pools, Parks, Playgrounds and open spaces. Located within 3 miles of San Tan Fwy (202).