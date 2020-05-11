All apartments in Gilbert
2806 E TRIGGER Way
2806 E TRIGGER Way

2806 East Trigger Way · No Longer Available
Location

2806 East Trigger Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Stratland Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS single level-split floorplan in Stratland Estates! 3 car tandem garage, corner lot sides & backs common area, 4 large beds/2.5 baths, has everything you are looking for! Fabulous interior boasts tile flooring in traffic areas, fantastic open great room that allows great flow between spaces. Gourmet kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, Gas Range, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, and large island with breakfast bar. Spacious master retreat has backyard exit, walk-in closet, and full bath with dual vanity & separate tub/shower. Thousands spent on Backyard Entertainment paradise! Huge Built In BBQ Center with Bar seating, sink & all the extras, Extended covered Patio with pavers. Hurry to see this beauty before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have any available units?
2806 E TRIGGER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have?
Some of 2806 E TRIGGER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 E TRIGGER Way currently offering any rent specials?
2806 E TRIGGER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 E TRIGGER Way pet-friendly?
No, 2806 E TRIGGER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way offer parking?
Yes, 2806 E TRIGGER Way offers parking.
Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 E TRIGGER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have a pool?
No, 2806 E TRIGGER Way does not have a pool.
Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have accessible units?
No, 2806 E TRIGGER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 E TRIGGER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 E TRIGGER Way has units with dishwashers.
