2806 E TRIGGER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS single level-split floorplan in Stratland Estates! 3 car tandem garage, corner lot sides & backs common area, 4 large beds/2.5 baths, has everything you are looking for! Fabulous interior boasts tile flooring in traffic areas, fantastic open great room that allows great flow between spaces. Gourmet kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, Gas Range, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, and large island with breakfast bar. Spacious master retreat has backyard exit, walk-in closet, and full bath with dual vanity & separate tub/shower. Thousands spent on Backyard Entertainment paradise! Huge Built In BBQ Center with Bar seating, sink & all the extras, Extended covered Patio with pavers. Hurry to see this beauty before it's gone!