2768 S SULLEY Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

2768 S SULLEY Drive

2768 South Sulley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2768 South Sulley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in a fabulous gated community with community pool and spa. Spacious living room open to a patio with designer iron fence. Tiles and wood floor throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features Tuscany style balcony, full bath with double sinks and walk in closet. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. 2-car attached garage, inside laundry room and power room on the 1st floor. Easy access to freeways, schools, shopping and restaurants. Highly dynamic area in Gilbert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

