All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2767 S. Southwind Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2767 S. Southwind Dr.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2767 S. Southwind Dr.

2767 South Southwind Drive · (480) 907-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2767 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2767 S. Southwind Dr. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
2767 S. Southwind Dr. Available 04/15/20 Fantastic spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in Gilbert! - 4BR/2.5BA home in Spectrum near schools, shopping and San Tan 202 loop. Over 2400sf features open concept living room and family room downstairs. Look out into your lush backyard from your eat-in kitchen dining. Kitchen with plenty of counter space and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and loft. Huge master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and double sinks split from other bedrooms. Well landscaped backyard features grass, palm trees, and covered patio. 2 car garage. Fans and blinds throughout. Linen closets in both upstairs bathrooms. Spectrum community w/multiple tot lots, tennis and basketball courts, soccer/baseball field, and clubhouse.

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter fee monthly delivery
Pets upon approval (2 max) with pet rent
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

(RLNE4673096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have any available units?
2767 S. Southwind Dr. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have?
Some of 2767 S. Southwind Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 S. Southwind Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2767 S. Southwind Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 S. Southwind Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have a pool?
No, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 S. Southwind Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 S. Southwind Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2767 S. Southwind Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity