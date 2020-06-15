Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

2767 S. Southwind Dr. Available 04/15/20 Fantastic spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in Gilbert! - 4BR/2.5BA home in Spectrum near schools, shopping and San Tan 202 loop. Over 2400sf features open concept living room and family room downstairs. Look out into your lush backyard from your eat-in kitchen dining. Kitchen with plenty of counter space and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and loft. Huge master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and double sinks split from other bedrooms. Well landscaped backyard features grass, palm trees, and covered patio. 2 car garage. Fans and blinds throughout. Linen closets in both upstairs bathrooms. Spectrum community w/multiple tot lots, tennis and basketball courts, soccer/baseball field, and clubhouse.



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$20 hvac filter fee monthly delivery

Pets upon approval (2 max) with pet rent

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.



(RLNE4673096)