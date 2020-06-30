275 W Amoroso

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideally located near Warner and Gilbert Road in the Subdivision of Lago Estancia, minutes from downtown Gilbert, shopping, and restaurants.The kitchen is open to the family room and there is a separate living/dining room. Wood laminate flooring and all appliances included. Separate laundry room, easy care landscaping. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit Please visit our website atrpmeastvalley.comto schedule your appointment.