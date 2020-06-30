All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 20 2019 at 7:53 PM

275 W Amoroso

275 West Amoroso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

275 West Amoroso Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideally located near Warner and Gilbert Road in the Subdivision of Lago Estancia, minutes from downtown Gilbert, shopping, and restaurants.The kitchen is open to the family room and there is a separate living/dining room. Wood laminate flooring and all appliances included. Separate laundry room, easy care landscaping. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit Please visit our website atrpmeastvalley.comto schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 W Amoroso have any available units?
275 W Amoroso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 W Amoroso have?
Some of 275 W Amoroso's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 W Amoroso currently offering any rent specials?
275 W Amoroso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 W Amoroso pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 W Amoroso is pet friendly.
Does 275 W Amoroso offer parking?
No, 275 W Amoroso does not offer parking.
Does 275 W Amoroso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 W Amoroso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 W Amoroso have a pool?
No, 275 W Amoroso does not have a pool.
Does 275 W Amoroso have accessible units?
No, 275 W Amoroso does not have accessible units.
Does 275 W Amoroso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 W Amoroso has units with dishwashers.

