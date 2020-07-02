2723 S CUPERTINO Drive

Amenities

This beautiful Gilbert home has been well maintained and is move-in ready. This open floor plan offers a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook with lots of light. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. New carpet upstairs - tile downstairs. Small vegetable garden in grassy backyard. Includes new washer & dryer. You'll also appreciate it's convenient location next to the community swimming pool and play areas too. Sorry, NO CATS.Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%.