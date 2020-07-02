All apartments in Gilbert
2723 S CUPERTINO Drive

2723 South Cupertino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2723 South Cupertino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful Gilbert home has been well maintained and is move-in ready. This open floor plan offers a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook with lots of light. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. New carpet upstairs - tile downstairs. Small vegetable garden in grassy backyard. Includes new washer & dryer. You'll also appreciate it's convenient location next to the community swimming pool and play areas too. Sorry, NO CATS.Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have any available units?
2723 S CUPERTINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have?
Some of 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2723 S CUPERTINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive offers parking.
Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive has a pool.
Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 S CUPERTINO Drive has units with dishwashers.

