Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:27 PM

2719 South Catherine Drive

2719 South Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2719 South Catherine Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month and we will have a roll of toilet paper in each bathroom for you! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Be the first to live here in this beautiful, brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom premium town-home! You can't beat the water pond views as this unit faces directly out to the water feature & grassy area!!! Close to shopping, freeway, and all that Gilbert has to offer. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, large farmhouse sink, black matte stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. It's gorgeous inside and has gorgeous water views. New appliances throughout with a stack-able washer and dryer included. Smart home features including Ring doorbell, remote controlled shades etc! Be the first to live in this bright home. Hurry and contact us ...this home won't last long!! Half bath downstairs, full guest bath upstairs & master features 3/4 bath with gorgeous tile surround & frame-less glass

$53 app fee. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% admin fee & $20 hvac filter fee monthly & other fees on top of base rent apply.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 South Catherine Drive have any available units?
2719 South Catherine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 South Catherine Drive have?
Some of 2719 South Catherine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 South Catherine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2719 South Catherine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 South Catherine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2719 South Catherine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2719 South Catherine Drive offer parking?
No, 2719 South Catherine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2719 South Catherine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 South Catherine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 South Catherine Drive have a pool?
No, 2719 South Catherine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2719 South Catherine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2719 South Catherine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 South Catherine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 South Catherine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

