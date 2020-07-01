2719 South Catherine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month and we will have a roll of toilet paper in each bathroom for you! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Be the first to live here in this beautiful, brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom premium town-home! You can't beat the water pond views as this unit faces directly out to the water feature & grassy area!!! Close to shopping, freeway, and all that Gilbert has to offer. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, large farmhouse sink, black matte stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. It's gorgeous inside and has gorgeous water views. New appliances throughout with a stack-able washer and dryer included. Smart home features including Ring doorbell, remote controlled shades etc! Be the first to live in this bright home. Hurry and contact us ...this home won't last long!! Half bath downstairs, full guest bath upstairs & master features 3/4 bath with gorgeous tile surround & frame-less glass



$53 app fee. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% admin fee & $20 hvac filter fee monthly & other fees on top of base rent apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.