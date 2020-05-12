2646 East Harrison Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Vacant and ready for move-in! No cat! Prefer no dog (downstairs only one dog under 25 lbs can be considered for well qualified applicant). Spacious single-family house with huge back yard with big brick pavement. All appliances provided, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Easy access to freeway, shopping mall and schools. Hardwood floor upstairs.



Requirement: verifiable income above $5000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, NO cat, prefer no dog. Application fee $40 per adult. $1500 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, 1.5% rental tax, $250 pet deposit (non-refundable if approved).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.