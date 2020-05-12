All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:45 PM

2646 East Harrison Court

2646 East Harrison Court · No Longer Available
Location

2646 East Harrison Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and ready for move-in! No cat! Prefer no dog (downstairs only one dog under 25 lbs can be considered for well qualified applicant). Spacious single-family house with huge back yard with big brick pavement. All appliances provided, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Easy access to freeway, shopping mall and schools. Hardwood floor upstairs.

Requirement: verifiable income above $5000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, NO cat, prefer no dog. Application fee $40 per adult. $1500 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, 1.5% rental tax, $250 pet deposit (non-refundable if approved).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 East Harrison Court have any available units?
2646 East Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 East Harrison Court have?
Some of 2646 East Harrison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 East Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
2646 East Harrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 East Harrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 East Harrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 2646 East Harrison Court offer parking?
No, 2646 East Harrison Court does not offer parking.
Does 2646 East Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2646 East Harrison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 East Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 2646 East Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 2646 East Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 2646 East Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 East Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 East Harrison Court does not have units with dishwashers.

