2640 S Bahama Dr
2640 S Bahama Dr

2640 South Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
2640 South Bahama Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

hardwood floors
in unit laundry
2640 S Bahama Dr Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home in Gilbert! - Beautifully cared for home in desirable Val Vista Classic neighborhood in Gilbert. Gorgeous wood floors on the second level, a master bedroom/bathroom downstairs and a well placed spiral staircase leads to a 3rd floor loft. Great use of space for living and entertaining. Washer/dryer not included. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the Loop 202 freeway! Welcome home!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have any available units?
2640 S Bahama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2640 S Bahama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2640 S Bahama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 S Bahama Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr offer parking?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 S Bahama Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have a pool?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have accessible units?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 S Bahama Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 S Bahama Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
