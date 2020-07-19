Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

2640 S Bahama Dr Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home in Gilbert! - Beautifully cared for home in desirable Val Vista Classic neighborhood in Gilbert. Gorgeous wood floors on the second level, a master bedroom/bathroom downstairs and a well placed spiral staircase leads to a 3rd floor loft. Great use of space for living and entertaining. Washer/dryer not included. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the Loop 202 freeway! Welcome home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5916220)