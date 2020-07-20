All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2632 South Harmony Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2632 South Harmony Avenue
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:53 AM

2632 South Harmony Avenue

2632 South Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2632 South Harmony Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Vacant and move-in ready! NO any pet! Best Location Facing Greenbelt! This Nicely Upgraded Town House has Excellent location, Gated Community, attached 2 car garage, Whirlpool SS kitchen appliances, Staggered 42'' cabinets, Beautiful hard wood floors, Granite kitchen counter tops. All appliances
provided: refrigerator, Washer/Dryer! The Lakes at Annecy include: 3 Small lakes with Piers, Shaded Ramadas, BBQs, walkways, Parks/playgrounds, Basketball court, Club/Gate house, & 3-community pools w heated Jacuzzis & private pool houses! Great Community near the San Tan Freeway, San Tan Mall, Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Gilbert Mercy Hospital, and much more.

NO cat, No dog. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1475 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have any available units?
2632 South Harmony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have?
Some of 2632 South Harmony Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 South Harmony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2632 South Harmony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 South Harmony Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 South Harmony Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2632 South Harmony Avenue offers parking.
Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 South Harmony Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2632 South Harmony Avenue has a pool.
Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2632 South Harmony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 South Harmony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 South Harmony Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College