2632 South Harmony Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Vacant and move-in ready! NO any pet! Best Location Facing Greenbelt! This Nicely Upgraded Town House has Excellent location, Gated Community, attached 2 car garage, Whirlpool SS kitchen appliances, Staggered 42'' cabinets, Beautiful hard wood floors, Granite kitchen counter tops. All appliances

provided: refrigerator, Washer/Dryer! The Lakes at Annecy include: 3 Small lakes with Piers, Shaded Ramadas, BBQs, walkways, Parks/playgrounds, Basketball court, Club/Gate house, & 3-community pools w heated Jacuzzis & private pool houses! Great Community near the San Tan Freeway, San Tan Mall, Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Gilbert Mercy Hospital, and much more.



NO cat, No dog. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1475 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.