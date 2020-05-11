2547 E VERMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Come check out this lovely home in the Vincenz community by Santan mall. This is not your typical rental home. It has wooden floors on the first level and in the master bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, and a RO system. A fridge and washer/dryer are included as well. All three rooms are upstairs. The house was freshly painted on Sep 23rd and is available now. The low maintenance backyard has stamped concrete and gravel. The HOA maintains the front yard and the community has a pool as well. Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping, theaters, and schools.