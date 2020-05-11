All apartments in Gilbert
2547 E VERMONT Drive
2547 E VERMONT Drive

2547 East Vermont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2547 East Vermont Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Come check out this lovely home in the Vincenz community by Santan mall. This is not your typical rental home. It has wooden floors on the first level and in the master bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, and a RO system. A fridge and washer/dryer are included as well. All three rooms are upstairs. The house was freshly painted on Sep 23rd and is available now. The low maintenance backyard has stamped concrete and gravel. The HOA maintains the front yard and the community has a pool as well. Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping, theaters, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have any available units?
2547 E VERMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have?
Some of 2547 E VERMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 E VERMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2547 E VERMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 E VERMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2547 E VERMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 2547 E VERMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2547 E VERMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2547 E VERMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2547 E VERMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 E VERMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 E VERMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
