All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 240 W JUNIPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
240 W JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:42 AM

240 W JUNIPER Avenue

240 West Juniper Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 West Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
UTILITIES (Water/sewer/trash and Electricity covered in rent up to $200 cap) and WiFi are included in this unit! This rare, fully furnished 4 bedroom/3 bathroom, end unit Gilbert condo is in a highly desirable location that is a stone's throw away from historic downtown Gilbert. The main living area has a spacious two story family room with a new, large ceiling fan and a kitchen the features granite countertops and stainless appliances and is fully appointed. The unit also has a two car garage with built-in added storage space. The living room balcony provides outdoor living space and overlooks one of several recreation areas of the complex. It also close to one of the two community pools, a volleyball court, playground and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
240 W JUNIPER Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 240 W JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 W JUNIPER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 W JUNIPER Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity