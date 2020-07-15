All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
2306 E MILLBRAE Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2306 E MILLBRAE Court

2306 E Millbrae Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2306 E Millbrae Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful 2 story home with master downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms up. Lots of neutral tile downstairs and nice carpet throughout. Master has separate tub and custom tiled shower & walk in closet. Plenty of room in the formal living/dining room and the family room. Kitchen has breakfast nook, island and all appliances. Half bath downstairs also. Inside laundry area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath with double sinks. Nice backyard with grass and wood deck area and full length patio. New sun screens on most windows. Access to Val Vista Lakes clubhouse and all amenities with one time $75. fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have any available units?
2306 E MILLBRAE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have?
Some of 2306 E MILLBRAE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 E MILLBRAE Court currently offering any rent specials?
2306 E MILLBRAE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 E MILLBRAE Court pet-friendly?
No, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court offer parking?
Yes, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court offers parking.
Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have a pool?
No, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court does not have a pool.
Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have accessible units?
No, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 E MILLBRAE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 E MILLBRAE Court has units with dishwashers.
