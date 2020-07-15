2306 E MILLBRAE Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home with master downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms up. Lots of neutral tile downstairs and nice carpet throughout. Master has separate tub and custom tiled shower & walk in closet. Plenty of room in the formal living/dining room and the family room. Kitchen has breakfast nook, island and all appliances. Half bath downstairs also. Inside laundry area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath with double sinks. Nice backyard with grass and wood deck area and full length patio. New sun screens on most windows. Access to Val Vista Lakes clubhouse and all amenities with one time $75. fee.