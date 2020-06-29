Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest suite volleyball court

2223 South Buckaroo Trail Available 03/01/20 4 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Community Pool in Lyon's Gate - ***Available for a 03.01.2020 Move In***

***Property is not available for showings until tenant vacates on 02.29.2020.***



Beautiful single-family, two story home located in the highly desirable Gilbert community of Lyon's Gate. Downstairs features an open concept floor plan with great room, dining room, gourmet Kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking as well as a powder bathroom and bedroom (perfect Mother in Law Suite/Guest Suite). Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite with full bathroom/walk in closet, laundry and additional full bathroom. No landscape maintenance required as HOA covers all common areas and backyard has artificial turf. Lyons Gate offers 3 community pools, a clubhouse, basketball & volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds & more. Located just a 1/2 mile from the 202 loop & 1 mile from San Tan Village shopping center, Lyons Gate is nestled in the heart of Gilbert.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



