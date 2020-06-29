All apartments in Gilbert
2223 South Buckaroo Trail

2223 South Buckaroo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2223 South Buckaroo Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
volleyball court
2223 South Buckaroo Trail Available 03/01/20 4 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Community Pool in Lyon's Gate - ***Available for a 03.01.2020 Move In***
***Property is not available for showings until tenant vacates on 02.29.2020.***

Beautiful single-family, two story home located in the highly desirable Gilbert community of Lyon's Gate. Downstairs features an open concept floor plan with great room, dining room, gourmet Kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking as well as a powder bathroom and bedroom (perfect Mother in Law Suite/Guest Suite). Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite with full bathroom/walk in closet, laundry and additional full bathroom. No landscape maintenance required as HOA covers all common areas and backyard has artificial turf. Lyons Gate offers 3 community pools, a clubhouse, basketball & volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds & more. Located just a 1/2 mile from the 202 loop & 1 mile from San Tan Village shopping center, Lyons Gate is nestled in the heart of Gilbert.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE2604964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have any available units?
2223 South Buckaroo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have?
Some of 2223 South Buckaroo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 South Buckaroo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2223 South Buckaroo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 South Buckaroo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail offers parking.
Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail has a pool.
Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have accessible units?
No, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 South Buckaroo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 South Buckaroo Trail has units with dishwashers.
