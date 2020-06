Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Newly remodeled gorgeous single-story home on a private corner lot, bright and open, perfect for any family to relax and have an energy-filled vacation. Close to shopping, spring training, ASU, thriving downtown Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, and everything Phoenix has to offer. Pool, putting green, 3 car garage, large driveway for extra parking. The home has a split floor plan to help separate parents and kids or multiple families.