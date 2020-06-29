2191 E Everglade Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill

Adora Trails is the premier growing neighborhood in the desired city of Gilbert. Nestled in the base of the San Tan Mountianss this neighborhood has so much to offer we could list it all., Amenities include a spacious club house, year heated pool,splash pad, fitness facilities, sports courts and more. Community fishing lake, 10 acre park and miles of walking and biking trails. This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home gives you 1,739 sq. ft. of spacious livable area. The gourmet kitchen features Granite Countertops, RO system, stainless steel appliances, 20'' Tile and eat in breakfast nook. Energy efficient Radiant Roof Barrier, Low E Windows, and Programmable Thermostat. The back yard, is perfect for entertaining with a gas BBQ, fire pit and ground level trampoline.

Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com