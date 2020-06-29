All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
2191 E Everglade Ln
2191 E Everglade Ln

2191 East Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2191 East Everglade Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Mountainwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Adora Trails is the premier growing neighborhood in the desired city of Gilbert. Nestled in the base of the San Tan Mountianss this neighborhood has so much to offer we could list it all., Amenities include a spacious club house, year heated pool,splash pad, fitness facilities, sports courts and more. Community fishing lake, 10 acre park and miles of walking and biking trails. This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home gives you 1,739 sq. ft. of spacious livable area. The gourmet kitchen features Granite Countertops, RO system, stainless steel appliances, 20'' Tile and eat in breakfast nook. Energy efficient Radiant Roof Barrier, Low E Windows, and Programmable Thermostat. The back yard, is perfect for entertaining with a gas BBQ, fire pit and ground level trampoline.
Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 E Everglade Ln have any available units?
2191 E Everglade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2191 E Everglade Ln have?
Some of 2191 E Everglade Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 E Everglade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2191 E Everglade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 E Everglade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 E Everglade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2191 E Everglade Ln offer parking?
No, 2191 E Everglade Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2191 E Everglade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2191 E Everglade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 E Everglade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2191 E Everglade Ln has a pool.
Does 2191 E Everglade Ln have accessible units?
No, 2191 E Everglade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 E Everglade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2191 E Everglade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
