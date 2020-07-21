All apartments in Gilbert
2151 E STACEY Road

2151 East Stacey Road · No Longer Available
Location

2151 East Stacey Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Mountainwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Say hello to your new home! Amazing Floor Plan in very sought after Adora Trails. This customized floorplan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a BONUS ROOM. The bonus room has a closet and can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed. Floor plan features vaulted ceilings, split Master Bedroom, an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. The stunning kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. Make it a formal dining room space or a massive great room for even more living space. The low maintenance backyard features a large paver patio and synthetic turf to enjoy the AZ weather all year round. Adora Trails offers country club style living all included in your rent complete with community pool, clubhouse, workout facility and MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 E STACEY Road have any available units?
2151 E STACEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 E STACEY Road have?
Some of 2151 E STACEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 E STACEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2151 E STACEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 E STACEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2151 E STACEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2151 E STACEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2151 E STACEY Road offers parking.
Does 2151 E STACEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 E STACEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 E STACEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 2151 E STACEY Road has a pool.
Does 2151 E STACEY Road have accessible units?
No, 2151 E STACEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 E STACEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 E STACEY Road has units with dishwashers.
