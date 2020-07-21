2151 E STACEY Road

Amenities

Say hello to your new home! Amazing Floor Plan in very sought after Adora Trails. This customized floorplan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a BONUS ROOM. The bonus room has a closet and can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed. Floor plan features vaulted ceilings, split Master Bedroom, an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. The stunning kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. Make it a formal dining room space or a massive great room for even more living space. The low maintenance backyard features a large paver patio and synthetic turf to enjoy the AZ weather all year round. Adora Trails offers country club style living all included in your rent complete with community pool, clubhouse, workout facility and MORE.