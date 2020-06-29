2104 East Gondola Lane

Amenities

**Home is getting all new carpet**



Waterfront home in the beautiful gated community of Regatta at Val Vista Lakes. This spacious home has it all. Grand entrance with circular staircase, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, double oven, upgraded countertops, kitchen island, bay window, walk-in pantry, open family room with fireplace has tons of windows overlooking the lake. Large formal living and dining room, executive wet bar. 1 Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master suite with private balcony overlooking the lake. Spacious secondary bedrooms and loft. Plantation shutters and custom window treatments. Huge laundry room. 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.Enjoy all the amazing amenities that the Val Vista Lake Community has to offer, a Sandy beach with POOLS, Clubhouse with Gym and Indoor Racquet Ball Courts, Professional Tennis Courts, walking and biking paths. Easy access to the US60, close to fine dining, shopping, and schools.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog or cat)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



