2104 East Gondola Lane
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

2104 East Gondola Lane

Location

2104 East Gondola Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**Home is getting all new carpet**

Waterfront home in the beautiful gated community of Regatta at Val Vista Lakes. This spacious home has it all. Grand entrance with circular staircase, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, double oven, upgraded countertops, kitchen island, bay window, walk-in pantry, open family room with fireplace has tons of windows overlooking the lake. Large formal living and dining room, executive wet bar. 1 Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master suite with private balcony overlooking the lake. Spacious secondary bedrooms and loft. Plantation shutters and custom window treatments. Huge laundry room. 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.Enjoy all the amazing amenities that the Val Vista Lake Community has to offer, a Sandy beach with POOLS, Clubhouse with Gym and Indoor Racquet Ball Courts, Professional Tennis Courts, walking and biking paths. Easy access to the US60, close to fine dining, shopping, and schools.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog or cat)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 East Gondola Lane have any available units?
2104 East Gondola Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 East Gondola Lane have?
Some of 2104 East Gondola Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 East Gondola Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2104 East Gondola Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 East Gondola Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 East Gondola Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2104 East Gondola Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2104 East Gondola Lane offers parking.
Does 2104 East Gondola Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 East Gondola Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 East Gondola Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2104 East Gondola Lane has a pool.
Does 2104 East Gondola Lane have accessible units?
No, 2104 East Gondola Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 East Gondola Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 East Gondola Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
