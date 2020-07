Amenities

Located near charming downtown Gilbert and the Civic Center, this 4 bedroom home is not to be missed! All new paint and Carpet. Floor to ceiling windows overlooking the pool make the area light and bright. Kitchen is finished with granite and stainless appliances. The master suite has two walk-in closets, double sinks and large shower.The refrigerator, washer.dryer, pool service and landscaping are included.