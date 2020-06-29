All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

1930 E RAWHIDE Street

1930 East Rawhide Street · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Rawhide Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy light and bright, stylish and upgraded 5 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home in beautiful Gilbert, Arizona. Freshly painted. Spacious living and dining rooms with an open floor plan and attractive hard wood and tile floors throughout.Open kitchen floor-plan for entertaining with remodeled cabinets and lighting with stainless steel double sink, stainless steel appliances, large in-kitchen pantry, and an island with plenty of storage and power outlets.Beautiful salt water pool and secluded hot-tub.Balcony off the master bedroom with an incredible view of the Superstition Mountains.Main and master bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs (perfect for guests) along with a large and open home-office.Updated paint colors.Rent includes lawn/yard and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have any available units?
1930 E RAWHIDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have?
Some of 1930 E RAWHIDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 E RAWHIDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E RAWHIDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E RAWHIDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street offers parking.
Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street has a pool.
Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have accessible units?
No, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E RAWHIDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 E RAWHIDE Street has units with dishwashers.

