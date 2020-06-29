1930 E RAWHIDE Street

Amenities

Cozy light and bright, stylish and upgraded 5 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home in beautiful Gilbert, Arizona. Freshly painted. Spacious living and dining rooms with an open floor plan and attractive hard wood and tile floors throughout.Open kitchen floor-plan for entertaining with remodeled cabinets and lighting with stainless steel double sink, stainless steel appliances, large in-kitchen pantry, and an island with plenty of storage and power outlets.Beautiful salt water pool and secluded hot-tub.Balcony off the master bedroom with an incredible view of the Superstition Mountains.Main and master bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs (perfect for guests) along with a large and open home-office.Updated paint colors.Rent includes lawn/yard and pool maintenance.