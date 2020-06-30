All apartments in Gilbert
1926 E MARQUETTE Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:27 PM

1926 E MARQUETTE Drive

1926 East Marquette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home with 3 bed + Den that can be used as the 4th bedroom. Everything was remolded & new as of a year ago; beautiful kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. washer & dryer, plank tile flooring. bathroom vanities. Lovely soft gray interior paint, white baseboards & doors. Double door to master bedroom & large den. Separate living room/dining room. Open floor plan with large family room & eat in kitchen. Master has separate shower & tub, dual vanity, and walk-in-closet. Easy care backyard, grass in front. Landscaping included. Val Vista Lake has a beautiful comm. center, Olympic size pool/spa, tennis courts, Racquetball, water falls & pick nick area. There is a one time fee to use the community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have any available units?
1926 E MARQUETTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have?
Some of 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1926 E MARQUETTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive offer parking?
No, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive has a pool.
Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 E MARQUETTE Drive has units with dishwashers.

