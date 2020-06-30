1926 E MARQUETTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home with 3 bed + Den that can be used as the 4th bedroom. Everything was remolded & new as of a year ago; beautiful kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. washer & dryer, plank tile flooring. bathroom vanities. Lovely soft gray interior paint, white baseboards & doors. Double door to master bedroom & large den. Separate living room/dining room. Open floor plan with large family room & eat in kitchen. Master has separate shower & tub, dual vanity, and walk-in-closet. Easy care backyard, grass in front. Landscaping included. Val Vista Lake has a beautiful comm. center, Olympic size pool/spa, tennis courts, Racquetball, water falls & pick nick area. There is a one time fee to use the community center.