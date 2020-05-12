1915 E Oxford Lane

Amenities

Located in the gated community of Fincher Creek, this home features new granite countertops, all matching black appliances, an open floorplan, full-size washer & dryer, attached 2-car garage, nice sized patio, and porch, walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout and a relaxing community pool. Enjoy no exterior maintenance as the HOA (paid by the owner) maintains the front yard. Community pool. Great location close to freeways and shopping, restaurants, entertainment. REQUIREMENTS: 600+ credit score, combined income 3x monthly rent, $55 application fee, 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, $150 one time set up fee. Refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Pets on approval basis. Questions? Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890.