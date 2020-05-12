All apartments in Gilbert
1915 E Oxford Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

1915 E Oxford Lane

1915 East Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Oxford Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located in the gated community of Fincher Creek, this home features new granite countertops, all matching black appliances, an open floorplan, full-size washer & dryer, attached 2-car garage, nice sized patio, and porch, walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout and a relaxing community pool. Enjoy no exterior maintenance as the HOA (paid by the owner) maintains the front yard. Community pool. Great location close to freeways and shopping, restaurants, entertainment. REQUIREMENTS: 600+ credit score, combined income 3x monthly rent, $55 application fee, 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, $150 one time set up fee. Refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Pets on approval basis. Questions? Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 E Oxford Lane have any available units?
1915 E Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 E Oxford Lane have?
Some of 1915 E Oxford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 E Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 E Oxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1915 E Oxford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1915 E Oxford Lane offers parking.
Does 1915 E Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 E Oxford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E Oxford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1915 E Oxford Lane has a pool.
Does 1915 E Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1915 E Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 E Oxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
