1912 E SCHOONER Court

Amenities
This beautiful Val Vista Lakes custom home has been fully remodeled ** One of a kind custom home in the gated Regatta community ** Elegant circular driveway ** Living room plus separate dining room ** Kitchen has walk in pantry and granite counter tops ** Spacious family room with gas fireplace ** King size walk in closet in master bedroom ** Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom ** Covered patio and tons of grass area plus fruit trees ** Lake community includes indoor racquetball courts, tennis courts, heated swimming pool, spa, outdoor eating areas, lagoon pool, workout room, weight room, sand volleyball, and the clubhouse is absolutely beautiful ** This home is ready for your client to move in