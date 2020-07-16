1912 E SCHOONER Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This beautiful Val Vista Lakes custom home has been fully remodeled ** One of a kind custom home in the gated Regatta community ** Elegant circular driveway ** Living room plus separate dining room ** Kitchen has walk in pantry and granite counter tops ** Spacious family room with gas fireplace ** King size walk in closet in master bedroom ** Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom ** Covered patio and tons of grass area plus fruit trees ** Lake community includes indoor racquetball courts, tennis courts, heated swimming pool, spa, outdoor eating areas, lagoon pool, workout room, weight room, sand volleyball, and the clubhouse is absolutely beautiful ** This home is ready for your client to move in