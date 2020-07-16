All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:10 AM

1912 E SCHOONER Court

1912 East Schooner Circle · (602) 999-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1912 East Schooner Circle, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful Val Vista Lakes custom home has been fully remodeled ** One of a kind custom home in the gated Regatta community ** Elegant circular driveway ** Living room plus separate dining room ** Kitchen has walk in pantry and granite counter tops ** Spacious family room with gas fireplace ** King size walk in closet in master bedroom ** Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom ** Covered patio and tons of grass area plus fruit trees ** Lake community includes indoor racquetball courts, tennis courts, heated swimming pool, spa, outdoor eating areas, lagoon pool, workout room, weight room, sand volleyball, and the clubhouse is absolutely beautiful ** This home is ready for your client to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have any available units?
1912 E SCHOONER Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have?
Some of 1912 E SCHOONER Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 E SCHOONER Court currently offering any rent specials?
1912 E SCHOONER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 E SCHOONER Court pet-friendly?
No, 1912 E SCHOONER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court offer parking?
Yes, 1912 E SCHOONER Court offers parking.
Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 E SCHOONER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have a pool?
Yes, 1912 E SCHOONER Court has a pool.
Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have accessible units?
No, 1912 E SCHOONER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 E SCHOONER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 E SCHOONER Court has units with dishwashers.
