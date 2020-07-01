1890 South Falcon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground volleyball court

Excellent priced 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in desirable Gilbert! This is an amazing location in the Higley School District across from a beautiful park with playground, basketball courts, and volleyball. Laminate flooring everywhere except the kitchen and bathrooms which have tile flooring, matching black appliances, sink, and disposal in the kitchen. High ceilings throughout, covered patio in back. The master has a slider out to the back patio and a large walk in closet. Schedule your showing today!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.