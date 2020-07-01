All apartments in Gilbert
1890 South Falcon Drive
1890 South Falcon Drive

1890 South Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1890 South Falcon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gateway Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Excellent priced 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in desirable Gilbert! This is an amazing location in the Higley School District across from a beautiful park with playground, basketball courts, and volleyball. Laminate flooring everywhere except the kitchen and bathrooms which have tile flooring, matching black appliances, sink, and disposal in the kitchen. High ceilings throughout, covered patio in back. The master has a slider out to the back patio and a large walk in closet. Schedule your showing today!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 South Falcon Drive have any available units?
1890 South Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 South Falcon Drive have?
Some of 1890 South Falcon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 South Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1890 South Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 South Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 South Falcon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1890 South Falcon Drive offer parking?
No, 1890 South Falcon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1890 South Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 South Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 South Falcon Drive have a pool?
No, 1890 South Falcon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1890 South Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1890 South Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 South Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 South Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
