All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1875 E Pinto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1875 E Pinto Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1875 E Pinto Drive

1875 East Pinto Drive · (602) 695-3461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1875 East Pinto Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 5/1/2020 Fully furnished rental @ $2995 or $2495 unfurnished Awesome upgraded home with professional style Kitchen. 6 ft wide counter depth refrigerator and Freezer, Dual Fuel pro style 36'' inch 4 burner range with built in grill, ...pot filler and pro style single handle faucet.... warming drawer and microwave drawer.. RO system with under counter water chiller,softwater....2 dishwashers and under cabinet lighting throughout. Kitchen is open to the Family room which features 92'' tv with 7.2 surround sound, netflix capable blu ray and directv included. Family room leads to back patio featuring travertine tile and commercial high pressure misting system(wifi enabled) and wall mounted tv(netflix)...large baseboards and crown molding throughout..courtyard w/fountain plantation shutters and much much more......your home away from home.... Home is currently being prepared for 11/1/2019 availability pictures will be uploaded as secondary rooms are finished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 E Pinto Drive have any available units?
1875 E Pinto Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 E Pinto Drive have?
Some of 1875 E Pinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 E Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1875 E Pinto Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 E Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1875 E Pinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1875 E Pinto Drive offer parking?
No, 1875 E Pinto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1875 E Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 E Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 E Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 1875 E Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1875 E Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1875 E Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 E Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 E Pinto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1875 E Pinto Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Meadow
125 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity