1875 E Pinto Drive

Available 5/1/2020 Fully furnished rental @ $2995 or $2495 unfurnished Awesome upgraded home with professional style Kitchen. 6 ft wide counter depth refrigerator and Freezer, Dual Fuel pro style 36'' inch 4 burner range with built in grill, ...pot filler and pro style single handle faucet.... warming drawer and microwave drawer.. RO system with under counter water chiller,softwater....2 dishwashers and under cabinet lighting throughout. Kitchen is open to the Family room which features 92'' tv with 7.2 surround sound, netflix capable blu ray and directv included. Family room leads to back patio featuring travertine tile and commercial high pressure misting system(wifi enabled) and wall mounted tv(netflix)...large baseboards and crown molding throughout..courtyard w/fountain plantation shutters and much much more......your home away from home.... Home is currently being prepared for 11/1/2019 availability pictures will be uploaded as secondary rooms are finished