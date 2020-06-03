All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1865 South Voyager Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1865 South Voyager Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:00 PM

1865 South Voyager Drive

1865 South Voyager Drive · (602) 999-6890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1865 South Voyager Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Cute two story home in a great and convenient location! Minutes from San Tan Mall and the 202 freeway. Home features three beds and two full baths upstairs and half bathroom downstairs. Full size Washer and dryer included in the laundry room. Brand new carpet throughout, newer a/c unit. Dual pane windows with sunscreens, and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and private balcony overlooking trees and backyard ( no behind neighbors), Other 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom, 2 car garage with storage. Sought after neighborhood includes community pool and a number of community playgrounds. A definite must see, please call or text Teresa at 602-999-6890 for further information! Tenant pays for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Application fee: $55 per adult Security Deposit: $1400 4% tax/admin fee added to monthly rent $150 one time administrative fee due upon move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 South Voyager Drive have any available units?
1865 South Voyager Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 South Voyager Drive have?
Some of 1865 South Voyager Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 South Voyager Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1865 South Voyager Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 South Voyager Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1865 South Voyager Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1865 South Voyager Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1865 South Voyager Drive does offer parking.
Does 1865 South Voyager Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 South Voyager Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 South Voyager Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1865 South Voyager Drive has a pool.
Does 1865 South Voyager Drive have accessible units?
No, 1865 South Voyager Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 South Voyager Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 South Voyager Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1865 South Voyager Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity