1865 South Voyager Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage

Cute two story home in a great and convenient location! Minutes from San Tan Mall and the 202 freeway. Home features three beds and two full baths upstairs and half bathroom downstairs. Full size Washer and dryer included in the laundry room. Brand new carpet throughout, newer a/c unit. Dual pane windows with sunscreens, and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and private balcony overlooking trees and backyard ( no behind neighbors), Other 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom, 2 car garage with storage. Sought after neighborhood includes community pool and a number of community playgrounds. A definite must see, please call or text Teresa at 602-999-6890 for further information! Tenant pays for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Application fee: $55 per adult Security Deposit: $1400 4% tax/admin fee added to monthly rent $150 one time administrative fee due upon move-in