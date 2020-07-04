1814 East Oak Harbor Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In The Enclave @ Val Vista Lakes! New Two Tone Exterior & Interior Paint. All New Granite In Kitchen & Baths, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Fixtures, New Carpet, New Blinds. Front yard Landscaping included Impressive Val Vista Lakes amenities such as Olympic size pool, regular pool, spa, fitness, club house and much more. This Home Is Ready For Move In!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

