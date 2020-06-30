1801 E TOLEDO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Popular Gilbert Ranch neighborhood. Perfect 3 bdrm, 2 bath with formal living/dining. Open concept kitchen with island flows into large sized family room complete with vaulted ceilings! Large master bedroom and 2 addt'l. guest bedrooms. Great room walks out to private covered patio, and cozy, low maintenance backyard. Close to San Tan Mall, freeways and lots of restaurants! New oven/stove being installed prior to move-in. Tenant to verify all information on MLS.