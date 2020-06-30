All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1801 E TOLEDO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1801 E TOLEDO Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

1801 E TOLEDO Street

1801 East Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1801 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Popular Gilbert Ranch neighborhood. Perfect 3 bdrm, 2 bath with formal living/dining. Open concept kitchen with island flows into large sized family room complete with vaulted ceilings! Large master bedroom and 2 addt'l. guest bedrooms. Great room walks out to private covered patio, and cozy, low maintenance backyard. Close to San Tan Mall, freeways and lots of restaurants! New oven/stove being installed prior to move-in. Tenant to verify all information on MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have any available units?
1801 E TOLEDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have?
Some of 1801 E TOLEDO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E TOLEDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E TOLEDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E TOLEDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 E TOLEDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 E TOLEDO Street offers parking.
Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 E TOLEDO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have a pool?
No, 1801 E TOLEDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 E TOLEDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E TOLEDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 E TOLEDO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College