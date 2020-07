Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable Lago Estancia neighborhood. New carpet, granite countertops, new refrigerator & microwave. Private play pool with fenced back patio for safety. Pool maintenance included in rent. Close to numerous dining and shopping establishments, including Downtown Gilbert. Owner prefers no pets but will consider one small dog with pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.